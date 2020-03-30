Burberry Group plc 35.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Burberry Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BRBY) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Burberry Group plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 1776 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 35.5% from today’s opening price of 1311 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 350 points and decreased 910 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 2362 GBX while the 52 week low is 1017 GBX.

Burberry Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,785.32 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,046.80. There are currently 404,704,649 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,867,247. Market capitalisation for LON:BRBY is £5,159,984,274 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn