Burberry Group plc 30.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Societe Generale

Burberry Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BRBY) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Societe Generale. Burberry Group plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Societe Generale have set a target price of 2350 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 30.1% from today’s opening price of 1806 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 192.5 points and decreased 303 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 2362 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1678 GBX.

Burberry Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,146.40 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,084.61. There are currently 404,669,662 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,832,360. Market capitalisation for LON:BRBY is £7,108,022,613 GBP.

