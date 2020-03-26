Burberry Group plc 29.8% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

Burberry Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BRBY) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Burberry Group plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 912 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -29.8% from the opening price of 1300 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 454 points and decreased 945 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 2362 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1017 GBX.

Burberry Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,823.27 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,050.96. There are currently 1,854,332,965 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,797,199. Market capitalisation for LON:BRBY is £5,344,124,890 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn