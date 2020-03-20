Burberry Group plc 26% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Burberry Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BRBY) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Burberry Group plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 1500 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 26.0% from today’s opening price of 1190.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 822.5 points and decreased 1005.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 2362 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1017 GBX.

Burberry Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,904.11 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,061.58. There are currently 404,704,649 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,484,051. Market capitalisation for LON:BRBY is £4,666,244,602 GBP.

