Burberry Group plc 25.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Burberry Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BRBY) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. Burberry Group plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 1700 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 25.4% from the opening price of 1355.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 396 points and decreased 874.5 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 2362 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1017 GBX.

Burberry Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,804.59 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,048.90. There are currently 404,704,649 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,826,319. Market capitalisation for LON:BRBY is £5,348,171,936 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn