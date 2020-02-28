Burberry Group plc 18.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Citigroup

Burberry Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BRBY) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Citigroup. Burberry Group plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Citigroup have set their target price at 1900 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 18.3% from the opening price of 1605.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 418.5 points and decreased 484.5 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 2362 GBX while the 52 week low is 1581 GBX.

Burberry Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,110.77 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,083.16. There are currently 404,669,662 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,004,059. Market capitalisation for LON:BRBY is £6,577,905,355 GBP.

