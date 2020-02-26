Burberry Group plc 15% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Burberry Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BRBY) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Burberry Group plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 1990 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 15.0% from the opening price of 1730 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 268.5 points and decreased 371 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 2362 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1678 GBX.

Burberry Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,130.35 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,084.17. There are currently 404,669,662 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,930,355. Market capitalisation for LON:BRBY is £6,939,818,941 GBP.

