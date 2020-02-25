Burberry Group plc 0% Potential Decrease Indicated by Bernstein

Burberry Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BRBY) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ today by analysts at Bernstein. Burberry Group plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Bernstein have set their target price at 1800 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of .0% from today’s opening price of 1800 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 198.5 points and decreased 315 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 2362 GBX while the 52 week low is 1678 GBX.

Burberry Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,138.10 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,084.34. There are currently 404,669,662 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,904,836. Market capitalisation for LON:BRBY is £7,108,022,613 GBP.

