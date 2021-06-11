Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

BURBERRY GROUP ORD 0.05P – Consensus Indicates Potential -13.0% Downside

Broker Ratings

BURBERRY GROUP ORD 0.05P found using the EPIC (LON:BRBY) now have 18 analysts covering the company.The range between the high target price and low target price is between £22.70 and £16. with the average target price sitting at £19.15. Given that the previous closing share price was at £22.01 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -13.0%. The 50 day MA is £21.20 and the 200 day MA is £19.19. The company has a market capitalisation of £9b. Company Website: http://www.burberry.com

Burberry Group , together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It markets its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts. As of March 27, 2021, the company operated 214 mainline stores, 145 concession stores, 56 outlets, and 44 franchise stores. It operates in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Americas. Burberry Group was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.