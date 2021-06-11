BURBERRY GROUP ORD 0.05P – Consensus Indicates Potential -13.0% Downside

BURBERRY GROUP ORD 0.05P found using the EPIC (LON:BRBY) now have 18 analysts covering the company.The range between the high target price and low target price is between £22.70 and £16. with the average target price sitting at £19.15. Given that the previous closing share price was at £22.01 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -13.0%. The 50 day MA is £21.20 and the 200 day MA is £19.19. The company has a market capitalisation of £9b. Company Website: http://www.burberry.com

Burberry Group , together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It markets its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts. As of March 27, 2021, the company operated 214 mainline stores, 145 concession stores, 56 outlets, and 44 franchise stores. It operates in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Americas. Burberry Group was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.