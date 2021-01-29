BUNZL PLC ORD 32 1/7P – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.8% Upside

BUNZL PLC ORD 32 1/7P found using the EPIC (LON:BNZL) have now 13 analysts in total covering the company. The range between the high target price and low target price is between £28.00 and £18. with a mean TP of £24.75. Now with the previous closing price of £24.09 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.8%. The 50 day MA is £23.78 while the 200 day moving average is £23.97. The company has a market cap of £8b. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bunzl.com

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector. The company also offers films, labels, counter-service packaging, take-out food packaging, and first aid products; and point of purchase displays, stationeries, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, organic food outlets, and others. In addition, it provides cleaning systems, floor care items, hand cleansing products, hygiene papers, janitorial products, cleaning machines, mops, polishes, protective clothing, and washroom chemicals to facilities management companies, contract cleaners, and other industrial and healthcare customers; and packaging products to boutiques, office supply companies, retail chains, and home improvement chains. Further, the company offers personal protection equipment, such as footwear, gloves, safety helmets, workwear, harness equipment, tools, safety signs, and traffic management and ancillary site equipment, as well as ear, eye, respiratory, and face protection products to customers in industrial and construction markets. Additionally, it provides aprons, bandages, facemasks, gowns, headwear, mattress covers, overshoes, procedure packs, tapes, wipes, incontinence products, and swabs to the healthcare sector, including hospitals, retirement and nursing homes, and doctors’ surgeries and clinics; and various products to government and education establishments. Bunzl plc was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.