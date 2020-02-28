Bunzl plc 7.4% Potential Decrease Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Bunzl plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BNZL) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Bunzl plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 1800 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -7.4% from the opening price of 1943.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 59.5 points and decreased 178.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 2554.6 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1880 GBX.

Bunzl plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,045.70 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,088.45. There are currently 336,794,042 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,027,668. Market capitalisation for LON:BNZL is £6,415,926,500 GBP.

