Bunzl plc 48.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Bunzl plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BNZL) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Bunzl plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 2000 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 48.6% from the opening price of 1346 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 590 points and decreased 782 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 2554.6 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1346 GBX.

Bunzl plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,001.38 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,074.79. There are currently 336,797,608 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,404,567. Market capitalisation for LON:BNZL is £5,161,423,342 GBP.

