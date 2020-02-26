Don't Miss
Bunzl plc 3.7% Potential Decrease Indicated by Credit Suisse

Posted by: Amilia Stone 26th February 2020

Bunzl plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BNZL) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. Bunzl plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set their target price at 2000 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -3.7% from today’s opening price of 2077 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 67 points and decreased 49 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 2554.6 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1891.5 GBX.

Bunzl plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,047.61 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,089.30. There are currently 336,794,042 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 960,229. Market capitalisation for LON:BNZL is £6,793,135,827 GBP.

