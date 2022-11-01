Bunzl plc 2.6% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Bunzl plc with ticker (LON:BNZL) now has a potential upside of 2.6% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 2,935 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Bunzl plc share price of 2,860 GBX at opening today (01/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 2.6%. Trading has ranged between 2,542 (52 week low) and 3,249 (52 week high) with an average of 987,316 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £9,736,346,508.



Bunzl plc is a United Kingdom-based specialist international distribution and services company. The Company’s segments include North America, Continental Europe, UK & Ireland and Rest of the World. The Company provides one-stop-shop, on-time and in-full specialist distribution service across over 31 countries supplying a range of internationally sourced non-food products to a variety of market sectors, such as foodservice, grocery, safety, cleaning and hygiene, retail, healthcare and other. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, disposable tableware, guest amenities, catering equipment, agricultural supplies, cleaning and hygiene products and safety items, to hotels, restaurants, contract caterers, food processors, commercial growers and the leisure sector. It also offers goods-not-for-resale, including food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets and convenience stores.







