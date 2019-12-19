Bunzl plc 18.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Bunzl plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BNZL) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Bunzl plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 2450 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 18.5% from today’s opening price of 2067 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 12 points and decreased 26 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 2554.6 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1891.5 GBX.

Bunzl plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,061.29 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,169.66. There are currently 336,791,173 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 954,634. Market capitalisation for LON:BNZL is £6,910,954,869 GBP.