Bunzl plc 18.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Bunzl plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BNZL) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Bunzl plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 2400 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 18.5% from today’s opening price of 2025 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 15 points and decreased 110 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 2554.6 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1891.5 GBX.

Bunzl plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,048.31 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,089.44. There are currently 336,794,042 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 923,101. Market capitalisation for LON:BNZL is £7,005,316,073 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn