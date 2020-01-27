Bunzl plc 17.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by Berenberg

Bunzl plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BNZL) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Bunzl plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 1650 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -17.1% from the opening price of 1990 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 94 points and increased 7.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 2554.6 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1891.5 GBX.

Bunzl plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,096.98 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,115.20. There are currently 336,792,607 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 945,208. Market capitalisation for LON:BNZL is £6,676,913,433 GBP.