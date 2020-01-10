Bunzl plc 16.7% Potential Decrease Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Bunzl plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BNZL) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Bunzl plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 1700 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -16.7% from the opening price of 2041 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 15 points and increased 26 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 2554.6 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1891.5 GBX.

Bunzl plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,090.62 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,137.00. There are currently 336,792,607 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,055,508. Market capitalisation for LON:BNZL is £6,877,305,034 GBP.