Bunzl plc 16.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Bunzl plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BNZL) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Bunzl plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 2000 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 16.2% from today’s opening price of 1721 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 194.5 points and decreased 388 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 2551 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1242 GBX.

Bunzl plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,788.89 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,012.49. There are currently 336,798,124 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,131,919. Market capitalisation for LON:BNZL is £5,668,312,426 GBP.

