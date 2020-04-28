Bunzl plc 13% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

Bunzl plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BNZL) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ today by analysts at UBS. Bunzl plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 1500 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -13.0% from the opening price of 1724 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 169.5 points and decreased 286 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 2335 GBX while the 52 week low is 1242 GBX.

Bunzl plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,735.53 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,991.42. There are currently 336,798,514 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,944,644. Market capitalisation for LON:BNZL is £5,717,154,775 GBP.

