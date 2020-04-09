Bunzl plc 13.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Bunzl plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BNZL) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Bunzl plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 1920 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 13.4% from today’s opening price of 1692.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 86 points and decreased 348.5 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 2551 GBX while the 52 week low is 1242 GBX.

Bunzl plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,808.57 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,017.84. There are currently 131,217,512 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,171,183. Market capitalisation for LON:BNZL is £5,584,112,895 GBP.

