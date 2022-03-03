Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Bunzl plc 11.9% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Broker Ratings

Bunzl plc with ticker (LON:BNZL) now has a potential upside of 11.9% according to Deutsche.



Deutsche set a target price of 3,300 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Bunzl plc share price of 2,906 GBX at opening today (03/03/2022) indicates a potential upside of 11.9%. Trading has ranged between 2,122 (52 week low) and 3,000 (52 week high) with an average of 760,762 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £9,879,045,648.

Bunzl Public Limited Company is a United Kingdom-based specialist international distribution and services company. The Company’s segments include North America, Continental Europe and United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company supplies a range of consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail, healthcare sectors, and others. The Company also provides goods-not-for-resale, including food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets and convenience stores.



Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.