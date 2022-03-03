Bunzl plc 11.9% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Bunzl plc with ticker (LON:BNZL) now has a potential upside of 11.9% according to Deutsche.







Deutsche set a target price of 3,300 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Bunzl plc share price of 2,906 GBX at opening today (03/03/2022) indicates a potential upside of 11.9%. Trading has ranged between 2,122 (52 week low) and 3,000 (52 week high) with an average of 760,762 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £9,879,045,648.



Bunzl Public Limited Company is a United Kingdom-based specialist international distribution and services company. The Company’s segments include North America, Continental Europe and United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company supplies a range of consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail, healthcare sectors, and others. The Company also provides goods-not-for-resale, including food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets and convenience stores.







