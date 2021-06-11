BUNZL ORD 32 1/7P – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.6% Upside

BUNZL ORD 32 1/7P found using the EPIC (LON:BNZL) now have 13 analysts in total covering the company. The range between the high target price and low target price is between £28.00 and £18. so the average target price would be £24.75. Now with the previous closing price of £22.58 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at £23.11 and the 200 day MA is £23.57. The company has a market cap of £8b. Visit the company website at: http://www.bunzl.com

Bunzl operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets. It also provides food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, the leisure sector, and food processors and packers; and footwear, gloves, safety helmets, workwear, harness equipment, tools, safety signs, traffic management, and ancillary site equipment, as well as ear, eye, respiratory, and face protection products to customers in the industrial and construction markets. In addition, the company offers cleaning systems, floorcare items, hand cleansing products, hygiene paper, janitorial products, cleaning machines, mops, polishes, and protective clothing and washroom chemicals to facilities management companies, contract cleaners, and other industrial and healthcare customers; and counter service packaging, point of purchase display items, stationery, and cleaning and hygiene products to department stores, boutiques, office supply companies, retail chains, and home improvement chains. Further, it provides gloves, aprons, bandages, facemasks, gowns, headwear, mattress covers, overshoes, procedure packs, tapes, wipes, incontinence products, and swabs to the healthcare sector, including hospitals, retirement and nursing homes, and doctors’ surgeries and clinics; and various products to government and education establishments. Bunzl was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.