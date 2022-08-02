Bunzl acquires four businesses in the Netherlands, Brazil, Australia and the UK

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL), the specialist international distribution and services Group, has announced that it has entered into agreements to acquire four businesses.

On 1 August, the Group completed the acquisition of Containit, a fast-growing distributor of warehouse storage solutions to the resources and defence sectors in Australia. The expansion into warehouse solutions complements Bunzl’s existing offering in the Australian safety market, further strengthening our position there. The business generated revenue in 2021 of AUD 17 million (c.£9 million).

In July, Bunzl entered into an agreement to acquire Corsul Group (“Corsul”), a leading distributor of personal protective equipment (PPE) to end users in Brazil, with a strong presence in the South of Brazil. In 2021 Corsul generated revenue of BRL 260 million (c.£35 million). Completion of the acquisition is subject to competition authority clearance.

Bunzl completed the acquisition of AFL Groep (“AFL”) in July, a distributor of logistics and warehouse related supplies to customers in the Benelux. In 2021, AFL generated EUR 19 million (c.£16 million) of revenue. The acquisition increases Bunzl’s exposure to these attractive end markets, and its strong online capabilities enhance Bunzl’s digital presence.

In July, Bunzl also completed the acquisition of London Catering & Hygiene Solutions (“LCHS”), a distributor of catering supplies and cleaning and hygiene products in the UK, which complements our existing business, and generated £5 million of revenue in the 12 months to May 2022.

We are also pleased that the Group has completed the previously announced acquisition of Hygi.de, a leading and fast-growing online distributor of cleaning and hygiene products in Germany.