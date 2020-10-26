Bunge Limited Bunge Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.1% Upside

Bunge Limited Bunge Limited with ticker code (BG) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 74 and 50 calculating the mean target price we have 61.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 56.45 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.1%. The day 50 moving average is 48.73 and the 200 day MA is 43.09. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,823m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bunge.com

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals. It provides its products for animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing companies; and for industrial and biodiesel production applications. The Edible Oil Products segment provides packaged and bulk oils and fats, including cooking oils, shortenings, margarines, mayonnaise, and others for baked goods companies, snack food producers, confectioners, restaurant chains, foodservice operators, infant nutrition companies, and other food manufacturers, as well as grocery chains, wholesalers, distributors, and other retailers. The Milling Products segment offers wheat flours and bakery mixes; corn milling products that include dry-milled corn meals and flours, wet-milled masa and flours, and flaking and brewer’s grits, as well as soy-fortified corn meal, corn-soy blends, and other products; whole grain and fiber ingredients; and milled rice products. The Sugar and Bioenergy segment produces sugar and ethanol; and generates electricity from burning sugarcane bagasse. The Fertilizer segment offers nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium fertilizers; and SSP, ammonia, ammonium thiosulfate, monoammonium phosphate, diammonium phosphate, triple supersphosphate, urea, urea-ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulfate, and potassium chloride. The company was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

