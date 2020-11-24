Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Build-A-Bear Workshop – Consensus Indicates Potential 92.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Build-A-Bear Workshop found using ticker (BBW) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.5 and 7.5 with a mean TP of 7.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.9 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 92.3%. The day 50 moving average is 3.59 while the 200 day moving average is 2.74. The company has a market capitalisation of $63m. Visit the company website at: http://www.buildabear.com

Share on Stocktwits

Build-A-Bear Workshop operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items. The company operates its stores under the Build-A-Bear Workshop brand name; and sells its products through its e-commerce sites. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 372 stores, including 316 stores in the United States and Canada; and 56 stores in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, and China, as well as 92 franchised stores internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.