Build-A-Bear Workshop – Consensus Indicates Potential 92.3% Upside

Build-A-Bear Workshop found using ticker (BBW) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.5 and 7.5 with a mean TP of 7.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.9 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 92.3%. The day 50 moving average is 3.59 while the 200 day moving average is 2.74. The company has a market capitalisation of $63m. Visit the company website at: http://www.buildabear.com

Build-A-Bear Workshop operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items. The company operates its stores under the Build-A-Bear Workshop brand name; and sells its products through its e-commerce sites. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 372 stores, including 316 stores in the United States and Canada; and 56 stores in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, and China, as well as 92 franchised stores internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.