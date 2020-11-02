Twitter
Build-A-Bear Workshop – Consensus Indicates Potential 125.9% Upside

Build-A-Bear Workshop found using ticker (BBW) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.5 and 7.5 and has a mean target at 7.5. With the stocks previous close at 3.32 this would imply there is a potential upside of 125.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.14 while the 200 day moving average is 2.54. The market cap for the company is $64m. Company Website: http://www.buildabear.com

Build-A-Bear Workshop operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items. The company operates its stores under the Build-A-Bear Workshop brand name; and sells its products through its e-commerce sites. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 372 stores, including 316 stores in the United States and Canada; and 56 stores in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, and China, as well as 92 franchised stores internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

