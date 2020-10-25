Build-A-Bear Workshop – Consensus Indicates Potential 119.9% Upside

Build-A-Bear Workshop found using ticker (BBW) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.5 and 7.5 with a mean TP of 7.5. Now with the previous closing price of 3.41 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 119.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.1 and the 200 day MA is 2.48. The company has a market capitalisation of $58m. Company Website: http://www.buildabear.com

Build-A-Bear Workshop operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items. The company operates its stores under the Build-A-Bear Workshop brand name; and sells its products through its e-commerce sites. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 372 stores, including 316 stores in the United States and Canada; and 56 stores in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, and China, as well as 92 franchised stores internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn