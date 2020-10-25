Buenaventura Mining Company Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.8% Upside

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc found using ticker (BVN) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16.86 and 9.5 with the average target price sitting at 14.04. Now with the previous closing price of 13.03 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.35 while the 200 day moving average is 10.45. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,294m. Company Website: http://www.buenaventura.com

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, Yumpag, Ccelloccasa, San Gregorio, and Tambomayo mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company produces manganese sulphate, which is used in agriculture and mining industries. Further, it provides electrical transmission services; energy generation services through hydroelectric power plants; and insurance brokerage services, as well as processes chemicals. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

