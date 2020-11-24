Twitter
Buenaventura Mining Company Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc found using ticker (BVN) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16.86 and 9.5 calculating the average target price we see 14.15. Now with the previous closing price of 11.66 this would imply there is a potential upside of 21.4%. The day 50 moving average is 12.28 and the 200 day MA is 11.14. The market cap for the company is $2,847m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.buenaventura.com

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, Yumpag, Ccelloccasa, San Gregorio, and Tambomayo mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company produces manganese sulphate, which is used in agriculture and mining industries. Further, it provides electrical transmission services; energy generation services through hydroelectric power plants; and insurance brokerage services, as well as processes chemicals. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

