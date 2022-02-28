Buenaventura Mining Company Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.2% Upside

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc found using ticker (BVN) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16.86 and 7 calculating the mean target price we have 10.04. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.45 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.2%. The 50 day MA is 8.17 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.28. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,474m. Company Website: https://www.buenaventura.com

The potential market cap would be $2,628m based on the market concensus.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage. It also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, and San Gregorio mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company produces manganese sulphate, which is used in agriculture and mining industries. Further, it provides energy generation and transmission services through hydroelectric power plants; chemical processing services; insurance brokerage services; and industrial activities. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.