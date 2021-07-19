Twitter
Buenaventura Mining Company Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 57.0% Upside

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc found using ticker (BVN) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16.86 and 11 and has a mean target at 13.69. Now with the previous closing price of 8.72 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 57.0%. The 50 day MA is 9.68 and the 200 day MA is 10.53. The company has a market cap of $2,192m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.buenaventura.com

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage. It also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, and San Gregorio mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company produces manganese sulphate, which is used in agriculture and mining industries. Further, it provides energy generation and transmission services through hydroelectric power plants; chemical processing services; insurance brokerage services; and industrial activities. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

