Buenaventura Mining Company Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.0% Upside

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc with ticker code (BVN) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 16.86 and 6.5 calculating the mean target price we have 9.85. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.46 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 32.0%. The 50 day MA is 7.41 and the 200 day moving average is 7.62. The company has a market cap of $1,948m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.buenaventura.com

The potential market cap would be $2,572m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region. The company also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, San Gregorio mines, and Trapiche mining unit. In addition, it produces manganese sulphate monohydrate and other by-products generated from minerals; and operates hydroelectric power plants. The company was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.