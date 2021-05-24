Buenaventura Mining Company Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.9% Upside

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc with ticker code (BVN) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 16.86 and 11 calculating the mean target price we have 13.74. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.46 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 19.9%. The day 50 moving average is 10.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.1. The market cap for the company is $2,817m. Company Website: http://www.buenaventura.com

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage. It also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, San Gregorio, and Tambomayo mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company produces manganese sulphate, which is used in agriculture and mining industries. Further, it provides energy generation and transmission services through hydroelectric power plants; insurance brokerage services; industrial activities; and construction and engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.