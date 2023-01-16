Buenaventura Mining Company Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.5% Upside

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc found using ticker (BVN) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16.86 and 6.5 calculating the average target price we see 9.85. With the stocks previous close at 8.31 this would imply there is a potential upside of 18.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.8 and the 200 day moving average is 7.37. The company has a market cap of $2,123m. Find out more information at: https://www.buenaventura.com

The potential market cap would be $2,517m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region. The company also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, San Gregorio mines, and Trapiche mining unit. In addition, it produces manganese sulphate monohydrate and other by-products generated from minerals; and operates hydroelectric power plants. The company was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.