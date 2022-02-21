Buenaventura Mining Company Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.3% Upside

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc with ticker code (BVN) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16.86 and 7 with the average target price sitting at 10.04. Now with the previous closing price of 9.91 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 1.3%. The 50 day MA is 7.97 and the 200 day moving average is 8.3. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,489m. Find out more information at: https://www.buenaventura.com

The potential market cap would be $2,522m based on the market concensus.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage. It also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, and San Gregorio mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company produces manganese sulphate, which is used in agriculture and mining industries. Further, it provides energy generation and transmission services through hydroelectric power plants; chemical processing services; insurance brokerage services; and industrial activities. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.