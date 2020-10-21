Buckle (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential -38.9% Downside

Buckle (The) with ticker code (BKE) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 14 and has a mean target at 14. With the stocks previous close at 22.92 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -38.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 21.5 while the 200 day moving average is 17.21. The market cap for the company is $1,113m. Find out more information at: http://www.buckle.com

The Buckle operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece. The company also provides services, such as hemming, gift-wrapping, layaways, guest loyalty program, the Buckle private label credit card, and personalized stylist services, as well as special order system that allows stores to obtain requested merchandise from other company stores or its online order fulfillment center. As of February 02-2019, it operated 450 retail stores in 42 states under the Buckle and The Buckle names. The Buckle also sells its products through its Website, buckle.com. The company was formerly known as Mills Clothing and changed its name to The Buckle in April 1991. The Buckle was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn