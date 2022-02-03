BT Group enters exclusive discussions with Discovery, Inc. to create new sports joint venture

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) has announced that, following a detailed process to identify the best way to generate investment and strengthen our Sports business, it has entered exclusive discussions with Discovery, Inc. on a deal to create a new sport and entertainment offering for customers in the UK.

The new business would be a 50/50 joint venture, bringing together BT Sport with Eurosport UK. The new combined business would remain committed to retaining BT Sport’s existing major sports broadcast rights while BT Sport customers would get access to Discovery’s sport and entertainment content, including the discovery+ app.

BT Group are aiming to conclude the exclusive discussions with Discovery, Inc. in early Q1 for the new company to be operational later this year, subject to completion of the deal and approval by the relevant competition authorities.