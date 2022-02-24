BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock 25.1% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock with ticker (LON:BT.A) now has a potential upside of 25.1% according to JP Morgan.







JP Morgan set a target price of 255 GBX for the company, which when compared to the BT Group – CLASS A Common Stock share price of 191 GBX at opening today (24/02/2022) indicates a potential upside of 25.1%. Trading has ranged between 123 (52 week low) and 207 (52 week high) with an average of 33,621,194 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £18,703,430,403.











