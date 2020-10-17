Brunswick Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.8% Upside

Brunswick Corporation with ticker code (BC) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 88 and 70 with the average target price sitting at 78.77. Given that the stocks previous close was at 64.69 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.8%. The day 50 moving average is 61.4 and the 200 day moving average is 57.06. The company has a market cap of $5,138m. Find out more information at: http://www.brunswick.com

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories. It provides its marine engine products for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centres under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mercury Racing, and MotorGuide brands. The company also offers boats, such as fiberglass pleasure, sport cruisers, sport fishing and centre-console, offshore fishing, aluminium and fiberglass fishing, pontoon, utility, deck, inflatable, and heavy-gauge aluminium under the Bayliner, Heyday, Boston Whaler, Lund, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Princecraft, and Thunder Jet brands. It provides boats for commercial and government customers through dealers and distributors. Brunswick Corporation was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois.

