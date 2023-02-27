BRT Apartments Corp. (MD) – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.3% Upside

BRT Apartments Corp. (MD) with ticker code (BRT) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 25 and has a mean target at 27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.72 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 24.3%. The day 50 moving average is 20.44 while the 200 day moving average is 21.46. The company has a market capitalisation of $416m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.brtapartments.com

The potential market cap would be $517m based on the market concensus.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.