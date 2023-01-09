BRT Apartments Corp. (MD) – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.8% Upside

BRT Apartments Corp. (MD) with ticker code (BRT) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19.18 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 40.8%. The 50 day MA is 20.45 and the 200 day MA is 21.82. The company has a market cap of $373m. Company Website: https://www.brtapartments.com

The potential market cap would be $525m based on the market concensus.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.