Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

BRT Apartments Corp. (MD) – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

BRT Apartments Corp. (MD) found using ticker (BRT) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29 and 26 calculating the mean target price we have 27.5. Now with the previous closing price of 20.09 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 36.9%. The day 50 moving average is 22.84 and the 200 day MA is 20.88. The market cap for the company is $383m. Visit the company website at: https://www.brtapartments.com

The potential market cap would be $524m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

You might also enjoy reading  BRT Apartments Corp. (MD) - Consensus Indicates Potential 10.0% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.