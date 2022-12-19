BRT Apartments Corp. (MD) – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.9% Upside

BRT Apartments Corp. (MD) found using ticker (BRT) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 25 with the average target price sitting at 27. With the stocks previous close at 20.17 this would imply there is a potential upside of 33.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 20.73 and the 200 day moving average is 22.07. The company has a market capitalisation of $386m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.brtapartments.com

The potential market cap would be $517m based on the market concensus.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.