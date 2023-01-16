BRT Apartments Corp. (MD) – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.5% Upside

BRT Apartments Corp. (MD) with ticker code (BRT) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 27. With the stocks previous close at 20.23 this indicates there is a potential upside of 33.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 20.24 and the 200 day MA is 21.71. The company has a market cap of $384m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.brtapartments.com

The potential market cap would be $513m based on the market concensus.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.