BRT Apartments Corp. (MD) – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.4% Upside

BRT Apartments Corp. (MD) with ticker code (BRT) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 26 calculating the average target price we see 28.25. Now with the previous closing price of 21.18 this indicates there is a potential upside of 33.4%. The day 50 moving average is 22.19 and the 200 day MA is 22.27. The market cap for the company is $385m. Find out more information at: https://www.brtapartments.com

The potential market cap would be $514m based on the market concensus.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.