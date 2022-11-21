BRT Apartments Corp. (MD) – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.2% Upside

BRT Apartments Corp. (MD) with ticker code (BRT) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 25 with the average target price sitting at 27. With the stocks previous close at 20.27 this indicates there is a potential upside of 33.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 21.04 and the 200 day MA is 22.24. The market cap for the company is $386m. Find out more information at: https://www.brtapartments.com

The potential market cap would be $514m based on the market concensus.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.