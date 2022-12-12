BRT Apartments Corp. (MD) – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.7% Upside

BRT Apartments Corp. (MD) with ticker code (BRT) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 25 with the average target price sitting at 27. Now with the previous closing price of 20.35 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 32.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 20.7 and the 200 day MA is 22.12. The market capitalisation for the company is $381m. Company Website: https://www.brtapartments.com

The potential market cap would be $506m based on the market concensus.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.