BRT Apartments Corp. (MD) – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.5% Upside

BRT Apartments Corp. (MD) found using ticker (BRT) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 25 and has a mean target at 27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.53 this would imply there is a potential upside of 31.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.72 and the 200 moving average now moves to 22.19. The market capitalisation for the company is $390m. Find out more information at: https://www.brtapartments.com

The potential market cap would be $513m based on the market concensus.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.