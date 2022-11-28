BRT Apartments Corp. (MD) – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.9% Upside

BRT Apartments Corp. (MD) found using ticker (BRT) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 25 and has a mean target at 27. Now with the previous closing price of 20.62 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 30.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 20.86 and the 200 day moving average is 22.24. The market capitalisation for the company is $388m. Visit the company website at: https://www.brtapartments.com

The potential market cap would be $508m based on the market concensus.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.